Deborah Joan Krumpelman (nee Preston) loving wife of Jeff Krumpelman, devoted mother of Stacey (Conor) Dotson, Shelby Krumpelman, and PJ Krumpelman, beloved daughter of JoAnn and Rev. Howard Preston, dear sister of Randy (Joni) Preston and Mike (Nancy) Preston, cherished daughter-in-law of Harriett Krumpelman, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Debbie passed away peacefully surrounded by those she loved on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at age 55 years.
Visitation will be held at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thursday, November 7, from 5 to 8 PM. Memorial service will be held at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church, 7515 Forest Rd. (Anderson Twp.) Cincinnati, OH 45255 on Friday, November 8, at 2:30 pm. Private internment will be held at a later date with close family. Remembrances may be made to Cancer Family Care. Debbie's journey is memorialized on CaringBridge: https://www.caringbridge.org and https://www.cancerfamilycare.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019