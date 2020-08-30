Deborah K. McWilliamsUnion - Deborah K. McWilliams (nee Faulkner), 69 years of age, entered into rest on Saturday, August 29, 2020, with her family at her side. Deborah was born in Dayton, Kentucky in 1951 to her late parents, Charles J. Faulkner and Wilma Jean Jourdan Faulkner. She is preceded in death by her stepdaughter Karen Verst. Left to mourn Deborah's passing is her beloved husband, Charles Ray McWilliams; her daughters, Missy Manuel (Doug) and Melanie Baker (Don); her grandchildren, Kelsie and Tanner Price, and Haley Baker; brothers, Richard, Emmitt, Barry, Timothy, Randy Faulkner and David Kincaid; her sister, Rebecca Loudermilk; stepchildren, Pam Doellman (Dan), Audie McWilliams (Cindy), Michael McWilliams (Robin), and David McWilliams. She will be remembered as an amazing woman that loved helping others. Deborah worked at Ryle High School and A.J. Jolly Elementary School combined for more than 20 years. She was a member of Highland Wesleyan Methodist Church and assisted in the establishment of the Charles Ray McWilliams Scholarship Fund at God's Bible College in Cincinnati, Ohio. During her time at Ryle, Deborah was instrumental in creating the Ryle High School Students Helping Students program. She also led the annual fundraiser. Deborah was active in PAVE, an organization that helps abused children. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 3:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Details of a Celebration of Life reception will be made available at the funeral service. Private burial will take place at a later date at Independence Cemetery, Independence, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Deborah's name are suggested to the Ryle High School Students Helping Students Program, 10379 U.S. Highway 42, Union, Kentucky 41091. On line condolences may be left for the family at: