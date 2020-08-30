1/1
Deborah K. McWilliams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah K. McWilliams

Union - Deborah K. McWilliams (nee Faulkner), 69 years of age, entered into rest on Saturday, August 29, 2020, with her family at her side. Deborah was born in Dayton, Kentucky in 1951 to her late parents, Charles J. Faulkner and Wilma Jean Jourdan Faulkner. She is preceded in death by her stepdaughter Karen Verst. Left to mourn Deborah's passing is her beloved husband, Charles Ray McWilliams; her daughters, Missy Manuel (Doug) and Melanie Baker (Don); her grandchildren, Kelsie and Tanner Price, and Haley Baker; brothers, Richard, Emmitt, Barry, Timothy, Randy Faulkner and David Kincaid; her sister, Rebecca Loudermilk; stepchildren, Pam Doellman (Dan), Audie McWilliams (Cindy), Michael McWilliams (Robin), and David McWilliams. She will be remembered as an amazing woman that loved helping others. Deborah worked at Ryle High School and A.J. Jolly Elementary School combined for more than 20 years. She was a member of Highland Wesleyan Methodist Church and assisted in the establishment of the Charles Ray McWilliams Scholarship Fund at God's Bible College in Cincinnati, Ohio. During her time at Ryle, Deborah was instrumental in creating the Ryle High School Students Helping Students program. She also led the annual fundraiser. Deborah was active in PAVE, an organization that helps abused children. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 3:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Details of a Celebration of Life reception will be made available at the funeral service. Private burial will take place at a later date at Independence Cemetery, Independence, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Deborah's name are suggested to the Ryle High School Students Helping Students Program, 10379 U.S. Highway 42, Union, Kentucky 41091. On line condolences may be left for the family at:

www.stithfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stith Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved