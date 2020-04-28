Services
St Timothy's Episcopal Church
8101 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45255
The Beloved Art Teacher of Amelia Elementary Passed on Sunday April 26. She is survived by her devoted and admiring husband of 40 years Karl Kern, her mother and dear friend Audrey Halbeck and her brother Paul Halbeck. She will be missed by her loving Siamese cats Mistoffelees and Yoda. Thousands of students will remember she was always there for a needed hug.

Memorial service to be held at Saint Timothy Episcopal Church

8101 Beechmont Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio 45255

Date to be determined
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
