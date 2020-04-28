|
Deborah "Debbi" Kern
The Beloved Art Teacher of Amelia Elementary Passed on Sunday April 26. She is survived by her devoted and admiring husband of 40 years Karl Kern, her mother and dear friend Audrey Halbeck and her brother Paul Halbeck. She will be missed by her loving Siamese cats Mistoffelees and Yoda. Thousands of students will remember she was always there for a needed hug.
Funeral Home
Lusain Memorial
(513) 421-8300
Memorial service to be held at Saint Timothy Episcopal Church
8101 Beechmont Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio 45255
Date to be determined
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020