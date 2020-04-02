Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Pettit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah R. Pettit

Add a Memory
Deborah R. Pettit Obituary
Deborah R. Pettit

Taylor Mill - Deborah R. Pettit, 66, of Taylor Mill, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her residence. She is survived by her children, Heather Drews, Bryan and Jason Pettit; sisters, Holly Mills of Covington, Toni Cavanaugh of Edgewood; 5 grandchildren. Deborah was preceded in death by her husband, James S. Pettit and parents, Mildred and Cecil Welch. To protect the wellness of family and friends due to COVID-19, services will be private to the convenience of the family.Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -