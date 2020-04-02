|
|
Deborah R. Pettit
Taylor Mill - Deborah R. Pettit, 66, of Taylor Mill, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her residence. She is survived by her children, Heather Drews, Bryan and Jason Pettit; sisters, Holly Mills of Covington, Toni Cavanaugh of Edgewood; 5 grandchildren. Deborah was preceded in death by her husband, James S. Pettit and parents, Mildred and Cecil Welch. To protect the wellness of family and friends due to COVID-19, services will be private to the convenience of the family.Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020