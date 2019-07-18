|
|
Deborah Rosenhoffer
Kentucky - Deborah Rosenhoffer passed away on June 30, 2019 from a battle with ALS, she was 56 years old. She loved teaching, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was deeply loved by all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her father James Harris, her mother Delores Carns, her grandson Noah Holmes, and her nephew Alex Harris. She is survived by her husband John Rosenhoffer, her sons Doug Holmes, Josh Holmes and Tim Holmes as well as 6 siblings and 7 granddaughters.
A Celebration of Life will be held at East Dayton Baptist Church, Dayton, Kentucky on Saturday July 20th at 10:00AM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 18, 2019