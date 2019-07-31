|
|
Deborah "Debbie" Ryle
Petersburg, KY - Deborah "Debbie" Ryle, 64, of Petersburg, KY, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 28 2019. Born September 5th of 1954, Debbie was a graduate of Conner Senior High, and a retired receptionist of DHL, in which she started her career with Airborne Express. She enjoyed making sure that her niece and nephew grew up watching and reading Garfield cartoons. She was an animal lover of all sorts, a loving owner of many pets, and an admirer of all wildlife. Debbie enjoyed winning games of darts, eating buffalo wings, and cheering "GO CATS" and "WHO DEY" with her family on game days. Debbie is preceded in death by her parents Estel and Phyllis (nee Whitton) Ryle. She is survived by her brother Steve M. Ryle and sister-in-law Dede Ryle, of Charlotte, NC; niece Brittany Bedwell and nephew Steven N. Ryle both of Charlotte, NC, special friends Bob and Judy Berg of Petersburg; and many other loving family members and friends. A visitation for Debbie will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Interment will follow at East Bend Methodist Cemetery in Rabbit Hash. For directions, to order flowers, or leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 31, 2019