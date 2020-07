Or Copy this URL to Share

Deborah S. Niehaus (nee Stender) beloved wife of Michael J. Niehaus, devoted mother of David J. (Sarah) Niehaus, sister of the late Jenny Burton, dear grandmother of Kylie, Cooper, and Kaitlyn. Died July 11, 2020 at age 65 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Private Gathering. Memorials to SPCA. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









