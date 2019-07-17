Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
(513) 847-1088
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe
5720 Hamilton Mason Rd,
Liberty Twp., OH
View Map
Inurnment
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Liberty Twp. - STOECKEL (Bittner), Deborah Lynn beloved wife of William Stoeckel, loving mother of Matt and Sam Tunnacliffe, daughter of Clarence and Judy Bittner, sister of Mike Bittner (Robyn), Diane Montgomery, Beth Hale (Dennis), Karen Nartker (Tom), Jeff Bittner (Jane) and many loving extended family and friends. Passed away July 15, 2019, at the age of 55. Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hodapp Funeral Home 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd. Liberty Twp., OH 45044. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Maximilian Kolbe 5720 Hamilton Mason Rd, Liberty Twp., OH 45011 at 11 a.m. For those family and friends that feel inclined, an inurnment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. It is Debbie's wish that instead of flowers, friends and family direct contributions to the 501(3)c Pink Ribbon Girls or 501(3)c Change of Heart Foundation. These organizations work towards providing comfort and support to those who are affected by organ donation (Change of Heart) and breast/ovarian cancer (Pink Ribbon Girls), both of which touched Debbie's life in a tremendous way.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 17, 2019
