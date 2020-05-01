Deborah Sue Woehrmeyer
Deborah Sue Woehrmeyer

Cincinnati - Deborah Sue Woehrmeyer, cherished daughter of Audrey (nee Eiden) and the late Edward Woehrmeyer. Dear sister of the late Edward (late Pam), John (Patsy), Greg, Earl, Diane and Susan Woehrmeyer, Karen (Dave) Kissick and Beth Chandler. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Debbie passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 66. Private Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Corpus Christi Food Pantry, 2014 Springdale Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45231. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
