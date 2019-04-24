Services
Elsmere - Deborah Sue "Debbie" Wagers, age 61, of Elsmere, KY passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. She leaves behind her loving sons, David Norris, Tony Norris (Jenn) and Ron Hatton (Allison); mother, Margie Adams; brother, Ryan Adams (Leslie); grandchildren, Macey, Kelsey, Blake, Gabby, Sidney, Bryce, Joseph, Sophia and Charlie; great-grandchild, Brantley; niece, Debbie; nephews, Michael Wagers and Trevor and Connor Adams. Deb was preceded in death by loving husband, Dwayne Wagers (2011); father, Ray King and brother, Jimmy King. A visitation will be held at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM until the Funeral Service begins at 6:00 PM. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019
