Debra Colemire
Foster - Debra Carol "Gamma" (Parsons) Colemire, 58, of Foster, KY passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 29, 2019. She was retired from the IRS. She was a member of Berlin Baptist Church. She was an ordained minister and was involved with the Head Start Program. Her daughter, Ashley Colemire, preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by her husband, Randell Eugene Colemire. Sons; Randell Keith Colemire and Jonathan Wayne Colemire. Daughter; Jada Nicole (Jamie Bess) Colemire. Brother; Jason Louis Parsons. Sisters; Regina Kay Orcutt and Linda Govan Colemire. Six Grandchildren; Bailey, Jaden, Kiersten, Matthew, Skyler and Brayzen. Along with special loved ones; Amy Cole, Dalton Quesenberry, Makayla Cole, Austin Blake, Drayden Browning and Nash Hadden and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home from 4pm-8pm. Service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home at 11am. Burial will follow in Johnsville Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 1, 2019