Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Cooper Funeral Home
Burial
Following Services
Johnsville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Colemire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Colemire

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Debra Colemire Obituary
Debra Colemire

Foster - Debra Carol "Gamma" (Parsons) Colemire, 58, of Foster, KY passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 29, 2019. She was retired from the IRS. She was a member of Berlin Baptist Church. She was an ordained minister and was involved with the Head Start Program. Her daughter, Ashley Colemire, preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by her husband, Randell Eugene Colemire. Sons; Randell Keith Colemire and Jonathan Wayne Colemire. Daughter; Jada Nicole (Jamie Bess) Colemire. Brother; Jason Louis Parsons. Sisters; Regina Kay Orcutt and Linda Govan Colemire. Six Grandchildren; Bailey, Jaden, Kiersten, Matthew, Skyler and Brayzen. Along with special loved ones; Amy Cole, Dalton Quesenberry, Makayla Cole, Austin Blake, Drayden Browning and Nash Hadden and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home from 4pm-8pm. Service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home at 11am. Burial will follow in Johnsville Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.