DEBRA HAYS
Florence - Debra Hays, 66, of Florence, Kentucky passed away in her home early Sunday, May 31st. She was surrounded by her loved ones as she was reunited with her father and son in the kingdom of heaven after a long hard fight with cancer. Debra is survived by her husband, Gary Hays, her sister Jo Lewis, her three brothers, Ricky Ray, Terry Ray, and Dwayne Ray, her 93 year old mother, Helen Ray, her two children, Dustin Border and Stephanie Montgomery, and her four enchanting grandchildren, Cassidy Border, Anayshia Williams, Thaddeus Montgomery III, and Laikyn Jackson. Debra was a special woman who touched a lot of lives. She was a fun-loving stubborn smart ass who put everyone before herself. Debra never knew a stranger. She was "Crazy Grandma" to her two granddaughters and "Momma Bear" to the soldiers who served with her son Thaddeus Montgomery II overseas in Afghanistan. She was a guardian angel to many. She helped many people during difficult times and was always there to talk to anyone, no matter the day or time. Debra Hays will be having an independent private celebration of life with her close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Objective Zero Foundation which raises awareness for military suicide. Debra is forever loved and will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers please visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/254037315760604/?fundraiser_source=external-url or https://www.objectivezero.org/
Online condolences and donations can be left at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.