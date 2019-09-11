Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Southgate - 73 of Southgate, Kentucky passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. She retired from the IRS Covington Campus and enjoyed watching sports with her husband. Debra loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Wayne Little. Debra is also survived by her children Ginger (Charles) Hansel and Christopher Little; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister Sally Baker; many extended family and friends. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 11a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 1p.m. Debra had a strong love for the SPCA and the family would like all memorial contributions to the SPCA. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
