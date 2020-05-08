Debra Sue Norwich
Debra Sue Norwich

Butler, KY - Debra Sue Norwich (nee. Layman), 59, of Butler, KY, passed away on Wednesday, May 6th after a two year battle with cancer. She formerly owned Video Palace in Silver Grove. Debra was also the deli clerk at County Market in Alexandria. She is survived by her parents, David & Joanne (nee. McNamara); brother, David Michael (Karen) Layman; friend, Allen Norwich and aunts, Judy (Dennis) Pyle & Mickey (Tom) Hils. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Debra will be laid to rest at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, California, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory, 931 Isabella St., Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
