Ft. Thomas - Deborah "Deb" Grover (nee Day) age 69 passed away peacefully on April 13 surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Rick for 32 years. Devoted mother of Christy (Rick) Lefever, Meghan (Albert) Fedders, Aimee (Collin) Shadwell, and Brent (Elissa) Grover. Cherished grandmother, "DG" to Dylan, Claire, Luke, Wade, Norah, Elena, Ellie and Bea. Sister of Cindy (Tom) Young, Sister-in-Law of Beth (Steve) Wells, John Grover, Jill (Bob) Steller and Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Her parents, Pat and Dottie Day preceded her in death. Deb was proud of obtaining her RN degree from NKU in 1983 after an 11 year hiatus to start a family. Her nursing career began that same year at Booth Memorial Hospital in Florence where she met colleagues that became lifelong friends. She continued her work as a nurse with St. Elizabeth Heart and Vascular. Her husband Rick believes that his best years in practice began when Deb left the hospital to join him in the office. It was there working alongside Rick that she was able to provide their patients with an unprecedented amount of quality personal follow-up. During this time she also became the den mother to the staff whom she loved and who loved her. While Deb treasured her career it was her family that she viewed as her most important accomplishment. Together, she and Rick successfully created a blended family that truly enjoys spending time together. 'DG' as the grandchildren lovingly called her could be found at soccer games, ballet performances, plays and on road trips. Whatever the grandchildren were doing is where Deb wanted to be. Her home became the hub for family gatherings, game nights, swim parties, crafting, watching the NFL Red Zone and just being together. From the youngest to the oldest each grandchild was made to feel special and thought DG was, in their words, "everything, creative, strong, smart, loving, and fun". She adopted the mantra "Your vibe attracts your tribe" and by choosing happiness, displaying boundless energy and approaching life with a sense of humor you couldn't help but enjoy your time with her. She had a knack for knowing what people needed and she was known for her quiet generosity. Family, friends and colleagues counted on her to deliver honest feedback while still showing empathy. In addition to family and career Deb played tennis, belonged to a Book club, focused on exercise, spent time in her craft room where the magic happened, and was an avid gardener. Family, friends and colleagues all knew that to spend time with Deb was a gift. May her memory be a blessing for all who knew her. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Deb's life will be held at a later date for friends and family. Memorials are suggested to: Brighton Center, 741 Central Avenue, Newport KY 41071 (www.brightoncenter.com)Welcome House, 205 W Pike Street, Covington KY 41011(www.welcomehouseky.org) or Habitat for Humanity Greater Cincinnati, 4910 Para Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45237(www.habitatcincinnati.org) Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020