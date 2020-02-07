Services
Deerl Brock Obituary
Deerl Brock

Bromley - Deerl Gene Brock, Jr., 65, of Bromley, formerly of Harlan, KY, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence. Deerl was an installer with AT&T and he attended Crescent Springs Church of God. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and looked forward to their visits. Deerl served our country in the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his father, Deerl G. Brock, Sr and the family who raised him: his paternal grandparents, Carlo and Vina Brock and his beloved aunt, Jackie Brock Unthank. He was also preceded in death by his dear cousin, Lydia Unthank Schrage. Survivors include his sisters, Donna (Mike) Schwarberg of Villa Hills, Phyllis (Jim) Martin of Erlanger, Lisa (Grady Herzog) Brock of Ft. Worth, TX, Tammy (Marvin) Babb of North Richland Hills, TX, Debbie Short (Bill) Vanover of Baxter, KY; brothers Nelson (Ann Brown) Short of Speedwell, TN, Steven (Mary) Brock of Hendersonville, TN; son, Deerl Gene Brock III; daughters, Renee (Chris) Moyer, Allison Brock, Toni (Avshalom) Brock-Levi; special cousin, Vickie Unthank (Bill) Ellis of Ft. Wright; special aunt and uncle, Gerry and Alton Johnson and family, and 6 grandchildren. Visitation is on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY. Interment in Alexandria Cemetery. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020
