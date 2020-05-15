Deirdre Trefzger
Deirdre Trefzger

Cincinnati - Trefzger, Deirdre (nee Lalosh) beloved wife of Kurt Trefzger for 40 years. Cherished mother of Christina Sacay (Scott), Ian Trefzger (Valerie), and Kyle Trefzger (Nicole). Beloved Grandmother (Lola) of George Sacay, Lincoln Sacay, Knox Sacay, Kendall Trefzger, Nora Trefzger, Brady Steinbrugge, and Bruce Trefzger. Dia is also survived by five of her sisters. Her spirit touched so many. Dia passed away May 9, 2020. Age 57. Celebration life date TBD. Please consider donating to her memorial go fund me https://www.gofundme.com/f/dia-trefzger.

neidhardminges.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
