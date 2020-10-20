1/
Delbert Apple
Cincinnati - Apple, Delbert L. Beloved husband of Lucy Apple and the late Berniece Apple. Loving father of Vickie (Ken) Fightmaster. Cherished grandfather of Ryan Fightmaster and Erin (Todd) Prewitt. Great-grandfather of Lennon and Larsen. Dear brother of the late Dallas Apple, Charlene (Vernon) Lawhorn Duel (Shirley) Apple. Passed away October 17, 2020 at the age of 92. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made to charity of donor's choice. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
