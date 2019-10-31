|
|
Delbert Drais
Cincinnati - Delbert W. Drais, Jr., age 66, passed away on October 30, 2019. As a proud organ donor, his death gave life to others. He was the loving husband of Linda Lackman Drais, cherished father of David (Amy) Drais, proud grandfather of Oscar, Willa and Harry Drais, brother of Sharon Brown, brother-in-law of Charlotte (Stephen) Weber and Conway (Ruth Lynford) Lackman, great nephew of Nancy Lackman. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 2944 Erie Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45208. Memorials may be directed to the SPCA or WGUC 90.9FM. www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019