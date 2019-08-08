|
|
Delbert G. "Del" Durham
Covington - Delbert G. "Del" Durham, 87, of Covington, Kentucky passed away on August 6, 2019. Del was born October 27, 1931 in Newport, KY to John Durham and Marie Cooper Durham. He was a graduate of Withrow High School, and a Proud US Navy Veteran during the Korean Conflict. Del was the Owner/Operator of Del Durham Vending. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and loved fishing and boating. He was preceded in death by his parents. Del is survived by his Daughters, Gina (Rob) Blume and Delana (Tom) Garbutt, Son, Gary (Linda) Iker, 8 Grandchildren. Visitation 10:30 am to 11:30 am, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Service will follow at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Following the service, Family and Friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Life Reception at his daughter Gina's home. 'Memorials are suggested to the . Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019