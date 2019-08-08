Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delbert Durham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delbert G. "Del" Durham


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Delbert G. "Del" Durham Obituary
Delbert G. "Del" Durham

Covington - Delbert G. "Del" Durham, 87, of Covington, Kentucky passed away on August 6, 2019. Del was born October 27, 1931 in Newport, KY to John Durham and Marie Cooper Durham. He was a graduate of Withrow High School, and a Proud US Navy Veteran during the Korean Conflict. Del was the Owner/Operator of Del Durham Vending. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and loved fishing and boating. He was preceded in death by his parents. Del is survived by his Daughters, Gina (Rob) Blume and Delana (Tom) Garbutt, Son, Gary (Linda) Iker, 8 Grandchildren. Visitation 10:30 am to 11:30 am, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Service will follow at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Following the service, Family and Friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Life Reception at his daughter Gina's home. 'Memorials are suggested to the . Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now