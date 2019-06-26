Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Elden Good Chapel
2620 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Elden Good Chapel
2620 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Mariemont Community Church Parish Center
3908 Plainville Rd
Dell Stringfield Obituary
Dell Stringfield

Cincinnati - Dell Stringfield 99 passed away 6/23/19. Cherished mother of Colette Y Rhodes & Denise L Sparks, grandmother of 7, great-grandmother of 9 was preceded in death by husband Leonard H. Stringfield and daughter Camille A. Reynolds. Visitation - Fri 6/28/19 4-6p at Spring Grove Elden Good Funeral Home, 2620 Erie Ave, Cinn. OH 45208. Memorial service - Sat 6/29/19 9:30a at Mariemont Community Church Parish Center, 3908 Plainville Rd 45227. Memorial contributions can be made to the church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 26, 2019
