|
|
Della Thomas
Hebron - Della Marie Thomas, 68, of Hebron, KY passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. Della was born June 16, 1951 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Buster and Delma Jones. Her sister, Sue Jones, also preceded her in death. Della is survived by her loving husband: Robert "Larry" Thomas, her beloved children: Robert Thomas Jr., and Billie Miller (Gary), her grandchildren: Summer Meyers, Sergio Thomas, and Brody Miller, her great-grandchildren: Tanner Meyer, and Keygen Wagner, and her dear siblings: Buster Jones Jr. (Beverly), Curley Jones, and Carl Jones. Even in death Della continued to help others by donating her corneas. A visitation will be held for Della on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Highland Cemetery Chapel, 2167 Dixie Hwy, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. A service will be held following the visitation at 2:00pm at the Cemetery Chapel. Burial will be held following the services in the chapel at the graveside. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 16, 2019