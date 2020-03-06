Services
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Delores Evelyn Wilson Hurst


1943 - 2020
Delores Evelyn Wilson Hurst

Ironton - Delores Evelyn Wilson Hurst, 76, of Ironton, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Bridgeport Nursing Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. The Lawrence County native was born September 20, 1943 to the late Henry and Betty Morton Wilson. She married her husband, Leo Hurst, in May 1988.

Delores graduated from Ironton High School and was a Dispatcher for Ford Brothers, Lewis Transmissions and Liquid Transmissions for thirty years. She loved to stay on the move and really enjoyed camping and traveling. She lived in Cincinnati for thirty years before returning to the Tri-State in 2017.

She was preceded in death by:

her husband, Leo Hurst, who passed away in 2014

a sister, Barbara White, who passed away in 2001

She is survived by:

a sister, Susan Sanders, of Ironton, Ohio

a brother, Henry "Gene" Wilson (Karen), of Ironton, Ohio

nephews, Greg White, Andrew Sanders and Aaron Sanders, all of Ironton, Ohio

and a niece, Natalie Wilson, of Athens, Ohio

Phillips Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A Memorial service will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio with the Rev. Steve Harvey officiating. Visitation will begin at 2:30 PM until the time of the service.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
