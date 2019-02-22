|
|
Delores Gerhardt
Cheviot - Delores S. Gerhardt (nee Ritter), beloved wife of the late Frank E. Gerhardt, loving mother of Linda (Chuck) Strasser, Robert (Jackie) Gerhardt, Nicole Bagley, the late Greg Gerhardt and the late Cheryl Robers, grandmother of 11, great grandmother of 22. As a convert to the catholic faith, Delores spent many happy years serving St Martin Church as a Sacristan and Eucharistic Minister. She worked a few years at Kroger. She loved gardening and floral arranging. She died, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family at age 85. Visitation in St Martin of Tours Church, Monday, 10 AM until the funeral mass at 11 AM. Burial to follow in New St Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St Martin Pl, Cheviot (45211) or the Lighthouse Renewal Center, 1025 Carson Ave, Cincinnati (45205). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019