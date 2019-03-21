|
|
Delores Lay
Erlanger - Delores Shirley Lay, 83, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Christian Care Communities of Corbin, Kentucky. She was born February 21, 1936, the daughter of William Goebel and Sarah Elizabeth Tingle Shirley in Elsmere, KY. Delores retired from G.T.E. (now Verizon) after 21 years in 2001. She had previously worked for Citizens Bank in Mooresville, IN, for Merchant's Bank in Indianapolis, and Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati. Delores graduated from Lloyd High School, Erlanger, KY in 1954. She and her family attended Erlanger First Church of God, Mooresville Church of God, and Tillman Road Church of God in Fort Wayne. She had served as a member of the church choir, Nursery Director, Meals-on-Wheels volunteer, children's teacher, helped support missionaries around the globe, and raised support for scholarships for children to attend summer youth camps. Delores was preceded in death by her Husband of 46 Years, Edward James Lay, Jr. (Married October 12, 1957), a Sister Dorothy Adams, and her parents. She is survived by a Sister, Clarene Mason Looker of Newark, OH, Sons Edward James Lay, III (Jo Anna), of London, KY, and Bryan Scott Lay (Robin) of Livingston, KY. Daughters include Terri Ruth Craig of Fort Wayne, IN, Lisabeth Ann Wilson (Ted) of Lumberton, NC and Merri Sue Sayler (Richard) of Lumberton, NC. Delores and Ed have 18 Grandchildren and many Great and Great Great Grandchildren. The Funeral Service is 11 AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042 with Visitation beginning at 9 AM. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 3227 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, KY 41018. Memorials can be made to Tillman Road Church of God, 3710 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46816, youth camp scholarship fund, or a Hospice organization. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019