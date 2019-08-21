Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
For more information about
Deloris York
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Deloris York
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deloris E. York

Add a Memory
Deloris E. York Obituary
Deloris E. York

Liberty Township - Deloris E. York, (nee Truitt), age 87, passed away August 18, 2019. Devoted mother of Larry (Charlene) Morris, Theresa (Mike) Bayes and the late Gina Eades and Debbie Morris; Step-mother of Debbie York, one of 17 siblings survived by Robert Truitt and Janice Souder, grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of many, aunt of several nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Funeral Service Saturday at 9:30 AM at the Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deloris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Download Now