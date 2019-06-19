|
Deloris J. Rider Click
Independence, KY - Deloris J. Rider Click, age 84, of Independence, KY passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Villa Spring Care Center in Erlanger, KY. She was the retired Head Cashier/Bookkeeper for Cherokee I.G.A. in Independence, a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, a former Teller for People's Liberty Bank and a former Girl Scout Leader. Deloris enjoyed shopping, gardening, and most of all spending time with her family. Her siblings, Margaret Tarvin, Marie Suedkamp, John "Bo" Rider, and William "Bossie" Rider preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Floyd E. Floyd (of 65 years); children, Floyd "Gene" Click, Susan R. Parker, Diane Lynn Miller (Rick), and Phillip W. Click (Doug Eggleston); sister, Lillian Elliott; grandchildren, Matthew Click, Bridgette Van Winkle, Conner Click, Sasha Parker Cochran, Ethan Miller, Andrea Miller, and Drew Miller; and great-grandchildren, Jessie Cochran, Kellen Cochran, and Mason Miller. Visitation will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. Funeral services will be Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 19, 2019