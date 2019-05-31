Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Corpus Christi Church
2014 Sprindale Road (at Hamilton Ave.)
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Corpus Christi Church
2014 Sprindale Road (at Hamilton Ave.)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deloris Sterwerf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deloris M. Sterwerf

Obituary Condolences

Deloris M. Sterwerf Obituary
Delores M. Sterwerf

Colerain Township - Delores M. Sterwerf (nee Roberts) Beloved wife of Norbert H. Sterwerf for 68 years. Dear mother of Donna (Ervin) Bramlage, Dennis (Karen) Sterwerf, Jean Sterwerf and Ken Sterwerf. Loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Devoted sister of John (JoAnn) Roberts and preceded in death by 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Age 89 years. Visitation will be held at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Sprindale Road (at Hamilton Ave.) on Saturday, June 1 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be directed to Corpus Christi Church or the . Condolences may be sent to

neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now