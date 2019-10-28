|
|
Delsie Davidson
Cincinnati - Davidson, Delsie Marie age 74, of Cheviot, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 5, 1945 to Albert and Opal McQueen (nee Pennington ). A visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am with funeral ceremony to immediately follow on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - West Side Chapel, 3300 Parkcrest Lane, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Burial to follow at Baltimore Pike Cemetery - 3200 Costello Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45211.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019