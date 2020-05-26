Delta Brown
West Chester - Delta (nee Farmer) Brown, beloved wife of Richard "Dick" Brown, for 60 years. Devoted mother of 6 sons, Dennis (Bonnie), Daniel, Donald (Rhonda), Douglas (Barb), Darin (Juliette) and the late David Wm. Brown. Grandmother to many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Delta is also survived by her siblings Shirley (Mike) Hildebrandt, Pamela Spear and Eugene "Gene" (Joan) Farmer. Delta was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Viola Farmer and sister, Ruby Roark. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, Delta's services will be private. She will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be directed to the Brown Memorial Fund at Springdale Nazarene Church, 11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Online condolences can be directed to www.AMGFuneralHome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
2145 Compton Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 728-3460
