Denise A. Bush
Taylor Mill - Denise A. Bush (nee Koenig), 64 years of age passed away at home on Wednesday May 15, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of the late Larry Bush. Loving Mom of Charles Crawford (Dianna), Erin Hood (Jeffrey), and Larry Blair Bush. Loving Grandma of six and 7 great grandchildren. Dear sister of David Koenig (Vicky), Wally Koenig (Barb), and preceded in death by her brother Robert T. Koenig (Sue). Visitation will be Monday May 20, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Service will follow at 1:00pm. Burial will take place at Mother of God Cemetery. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 17, 2019