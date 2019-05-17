Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise A. Bush

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Denise A. Bush Obituary
Denise A. Bush

Taylor Mill - Denise A. Bush (nee Koenig), 64 years of age passed away at home on Wednesday May 15, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of the late Larry Bush. Loving Mom of Charles Crawford (Dianna), Erin Hood (Jeffrey), and Larry Blair Bush. Loving Grandma of six and 7 great grandchildren. Dear sister of David Koenig (Vicky), Wally Koenig (Barb), and preceded in death by her brother Robert T. Koenig (Sue). Visitation will be Monday May 20, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Service will follow at 1:00pm. Burial will take place at Mother of God Cemetery. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now