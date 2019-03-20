|
Denise Cenedella
Villa Hills - Denise Ann Cenedella (Hinkel), 57, of Villa Hills, KY passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019 at her home. She was a Wellness Coordinator at Silverlake for 16 years. Her children, Carly & PJ, were the biggest feathers in her cap. She had a beautiful smile and personality that lit up every room. Denise enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, and spending time with family and friends. Denise was preceded in death by her father, Bob Hinkel; her aunt, Viola Hinkel; and her furry companion, Joey. She is survived by her children, Carly (Andrew) Hall, and Philip "PJ" Cenedella; her mother, Martha Hinkel; and her siblings, Diane (Dan) Comp, Dennis Hinkel, and Donna Hinkel. Visitation will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:30PM-7:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:00AM at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft. Mitchell, KY, followed by a reception for "Denise's Army" from 12:00PM-4:00PM at Silverlake in Erlanger, KY. Colorful attire requested, purple preferred. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to DCCH Center for Children and Families PO Box 17007, 75 Orphanage Road Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017-0007 or Cinderella's Closet 205 Grandview Drive Fort Mitchell, Kentucky 41017. Online Condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019