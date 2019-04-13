|
Denise Christian
Newport - Denise Christian, 65, of Newport, Kentucky passed away April 10, 2019. She enjoyed spending time with her family and sitting on the deck enjoying the great outdoors. Denise is survived by her children Hope (Jeff Perry) Franklin and April (Jay) Baker; step son John (Barb) Richard; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; fiancé Michael Eversole; brother Ron (Sue) Christian; sister Kathleen Austin. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 11am until time of Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions suggest to Cancer Free Kids, www.cancerfreekids.org. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019