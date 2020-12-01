Denise Kafel
Cincinnati - Denise M. Kafel (nee: Daniel), 61, of Cincinnati, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020.She was a homemaker and a longtime employee at Riverside Super Value in Dayton, KY. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports and making blankets for others brought her so much joy. Denise was born October 5, 1959 in Dayton, KY to the late Dan Daniel and Dolores (nee: Matthews) Daniel. Denise is survived by her Husband, Gary Kafel, Sons, Thomas (Alissa) Kafel & Jason (Beth) Kafel, Grandchildren, Carson, Evan, Kennedy, Chase & Cullen Kafel, Sister, Diana Forge, Brothers, Dennis (Janice) Daniel, David Daniel & Donald Daniel. Due to current COVID restrictions all funeral services will be private & held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Kidney Foundation, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852-3903.Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell caring for the family.