DENISE KAY HERALD
Newport - Denise Kay Herald, 63, of Newport, KY, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 with her devoted children by her side. Born in Covington, KY on July 6, 1957, she was the daughter of Patricia and Roy Herald Sr. Denise worked for the U. S. Department of Energy for over 20 years before her retirement. She enjoyed the color blue, crocheting and going to the airport to watch the planes take off and land. Denise had a strong faith God and would go above and beyond as a mother. She never gave up on her children. In addition to her parents, Denise is survived by her son: Bryan (Breck) Cash; daughter: Heather Cash; brother: Roy Herald, Jr.; sisters: Delores Barnes and Polly (Tim) Partin and grandchildren: Spencer Cash, Dylan Cash, Serenity Cash and Kayleigh Cash. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com