Denise Smith
Union Twp. - Denise Smith, 64, of Union Twp., passed away on May 19, 2019 at her home with her loving family. Denise was born January 23, 1955, in Willowick, OH, to the late P. Donald and Bernice Martin. Denise, loving wife of Patrick Smith. Beloved mother of Justin Smith (Jen), and Amanda Smith (Nick). Sister of Darlene Grossman, Bob Perko (Tess), and Nancy Rushton (Brad). Aunt of Jennifer Thompson, along with many others. Preceded in death by her sister Barbara Elliott. Visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 5-8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 24, 2019, 10:00 AM at St. Veronica Church, 4473 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45244. Internment Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019