Florence - Denise K. Truesdale, 66, of Florence, KY, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospice, in Edgewood, KY. Denise was employed by Kroger at the Hebron location. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Laverne Bankemper, husband Jimmie Truesdale, daughter Jamie Finkenstedt, and grandson Tyler Finkenstedt. She is survived by her daughters Julie Nickels (Dave) and Jennifer Finkenstedt, grandchildren Lauren Nickels, Megan Nickels, Steve Nickels, Adrianna Nickels, Alex Bennington, Marshall Bennington, and Memphis Hall, sister Colleen Cornelius, brothers Jerry Bankemper (Kathy), and John Bankemper (Karen). A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 11am until 1pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 1pm. Mausoleum entombment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Karen Wellington Foundation for LIVING with Breast Cancer, P.O. Box 54271, Cincinnati, OH 45255 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019