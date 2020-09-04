1/1
Denise Whitaker
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise Whitaker

Ft. Mitchell - Denise Angela Whitaker, 60, passed away peacefully in her home on August 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 15, 1959 in Covington, Ky. to Hugh "Whit" (deceased) and Mary Alice DiBo Whitaker. Denise attended Summit Country Day School, graduated from Villa Madonna Academy Class of 1977, and studied at Eastern Kentucky University. She worked at Pattie A. Clay Hospital in Richmond, KY and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington, KY for several years as a Certified Medical Assistant. Her most recent employment was at St Elizabeth Physicians Endoscopy in Edgewood, KY, as a GI Technician: Certified Flexible Endoscope Processor, where she worked for 20 years. Denise had 3 siblings, Michelle Malicote (Phil) of Berea, KY, Laura Sparks (Ken) of Dry Ridge, KY, and Michael Whitaker of Ft. Mitchell, KY. Denise had 2 children, Brian and Thomas Blackiston both of Ft. Mitchell, whom she loved dearly. She loved "crafting" and was an avid watercolor painter. She most of all loved spending time with family and friends. Denise donated her remains to the University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine so she could make an important and lasting contribution to medical science education. Memorial Mass will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10 o'clock, offered by Father Damian Hils at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Hwy, in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Family greeting will begin directly after the service. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to "The Point Arc of Northern Kentucky" 104 West Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011 or thepoint@thepointarc.org or "St. Elizabeth Hospice" 483 S. Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017 in loving memory of Denise. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ronald B Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved