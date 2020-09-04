Denise Whitaker
Ft. Mitchell - Denise Angela Whitaker, 60, passed away peacefully in her home on August 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 15, 1959 in Covington, Ky. to Hugh "Whit" (deceased) and Mary Alice DiBo Whitaker. Denise attended Summit Country Day School, graduated from Villa Madonna Academy Class of 1977, and studied at Eastern Kentucky University. She worked at Pattie A. Clay Hospital in Richmond, KY and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington, KY for several years as a Certified Medical Assistant. Her most recent employment was at St Elizabeth Physicians Endoscopy in Edgewood, KY, as a GI Technician: Certified Flexible Endoscope Processor, where she worked for 20 years. Denise had 3 siblings, Michelle Malicote (Phil) of Berea, KY, Laura Sparks (Ken) of Dry Ridge, KY, and Michael Whitaker of Ft. Mitchell, KY. Denise had 2 children, Brian and Thomas Blackiston both of Ft. Mitchell, whom she loved dearly. She loved "crafting" and was an avid watercolor painter. She most of all loved spending time with family and friends. Denise donated her remains to the University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine so she could make an important and lasting contribution to medical science education. Memorial Mass will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10 o'clock, offered by Father Damian Hils at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Hwy, in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Family greeting will begin directly after the service. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to "The Point Arc of Northern Kentucky" 104 West Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011 or thepoint@thepointarc.org or "St. Elizabeth Hospice" 483 S. Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017 in loving memory of Denise. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
