1/1
Denney Paganelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denney Paganelli

Cincinnati - "Beaver" beloved husband to Beverly (nee Goldsmith) for 46 years. Loving father of Raymond Paganelli, Denny (Elizabeth) Paganelli and Connie (James) Guynn. Dear grandfather of Joshua Guynn, Bailey Guynn and Isabella Paganelli. Caring son of the late Mike and Irene Paganelli. Survived by 8 brothers and sisters, many nieces, nephews, friends and family. Denney passed July 21, 2020. Age 68. He served in the United states Air Force from 1972-1978. Family will receive friends 1PM-4PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave Cincinnati, OH 45211. Private memorial service will be held at 4PM for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

neidhardminges.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Connie (and Josh),

So sorry to hear about your Dad (and Grandpa). You are all in our prayers.

Joe Schlaechter
Joe Schlaechter
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved