Denney Paganelli

Denney PaganelliCincinnati - "Beaver" beloved husband to Beverly (nee Goldsmith) for 46 years. Loving father of Raymond Paganelli, Denny (Elizabeth) Paganelli and Connie (James) Guynn. Dear grandfather of Joshua Guynn, Bailey Guynn and Isabella Paganelli. Caring son of the late Mike and Irene Paganelli. Survived by 8 brothers and sisters, many nieces, nephews, friends and family. Denney passed July 21, 2020. Age 68. He served in the United states Air Force from 1972-1978. Family will receive friends 1PM-4PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave Cincinnati, OH 45211. Private memorial service will be held at 4PM for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.