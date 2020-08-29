Dennis C. O'Connor
Dennis C. O'Connor, 78, passed away at Hospice of Cincinnati
on August 28, 2020. Dennis was a 1960 graduate of St. Henry High School. An active member of Local 181 of the International Operating Engineers, he was a large crane operator on projects including the Markland Dam, the Newburgh Dam, and the Alcoa Plant. He was a long-time resident of Newburgh, IN, where he owned an apartment building and built his own home. He owned a DeLorean car ("Back to the Future"), which he lovingly maintained for years! He was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Newburgh and St. Paul in Florence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen (Geisler) and Thomas (Tim) O'Connor. He is survived by his sisters, Rita (Jerry) Hindman of Edgewood; Loretta (James) England of Union; and Bridget O'Connor (Michael) Bronner of Union; five nieces, Lori Sendelbach, Lisa Schuster, Elizabeth England, Tracy Meyer, Cindy Pohlgeers, and a nephew, J. Cotty England, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews and many, many cousins. He was adored by his family and was generous to friends and family alike. He had lived in Colonial Heights and Gardens in Florence since 2013 where he was a popular resident, actively participating in all musical events; he was a terrific dancer. The family thanks the caregivers at Colonial Gardens, particularly those in Memory Care, and volunteer Julie Rush.
Because of restricted gatherings, there will be no public services. Burial will be in New St. Joseph's Cemetery in Cincinnati. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation.