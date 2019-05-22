|
DENNIS CHARLES HART
Bellevue - Dennis Charles Hart, 67, of Bellevue, KY, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born on August 4, 1951 in Ft. Thomas, KY, he was the son of the late Charles and Edna Hart. Dennis loved Fishing, Halloween and Antique Cars. He enjoyed buying and selling old records at flea markets. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his brother: Gary Hart. He is survived by his loving daughter: Stacy (Jeff) Strottman; brother: Michael (Missy) Hart; grandchildren: Caroline Strottman and Grant Strottman; 1 nephew and 3 nieces. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Evergreen Cemetery Chapel, 25 Alexandria Pike, Southgate, KY 41071. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019