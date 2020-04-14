|
|
Dennis Dineen
Crescent Springs - Dennis John Dineen, age 73, of Crescent Springs, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He is survived by his children, Sean Dineen (Kirsten) of Wayne, PA and Erin Dineen of Ft. Wright, KY; brother, Tom Dineen; and loving grandchildren, Thomas, Samantha and Joseph of Wayne, PA. Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020