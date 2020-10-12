1/
Grant's Lick - Dennis Edward Maddy, 71, of Grant's Lick, KY, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home. Dennis was a roofer for R & R Roofing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Lucy (nee Cryer) Maddy; three siblings, Larry, Mary Ann and Melody. Dennis is survived by two sons, Sean and Jamie Maddy; three siblings, Linda Kramer, Wanda Maddy and Donna Holtz; four grandchildren. Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Interment in the Alexandria Cemetery. Mask are required social distancing standards apply. Interment in the Alexandria Cemetery. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com






