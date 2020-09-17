Dennis GriffithAlexandrai - Dennis Griffith, 60, passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2020. Dennis was the son of Mitchell and Betty (nee King) Griffith. After spending his childhood in Wilder, KY, Dennis moved to Dayton, OH for 20 years, before returning home. He was part owner of Lana's Diner in Newport, KY, where his customers quickly grew to become family. Dennis funded Wire Foxies United Dog group via Facebook, where he made many friends across the world. Dennis attended The Bridge Church in Alexandria, KY. During his leisure time, he enjoyed helping others, spending time with family, traveling, rescuing dogs, and putting a smile on the next person's face. Dennis' bright personality and love for dogs will be deeply missed. Dennis is survived by his siblings; Ronnie (Linda) Griffith, sisters, Lana (Steve Ard) Griffith and Kim (Jess Turner) Griffith, alongside many great (great) nieces and nephews, including his 'best buddy' Kellen Cole Brooks-Patton. In addition to his family he leaves behind two very important dogs, Chance and Myla. He will be deeply missed by his partner of 30 years, Jim Adams of Alexandria, KY. Mr. Griffith is preceded in death by his mother, Betty and sister Patricia Turner. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home from 10am-1pm. Service will begin at 1pm. Entombment will take place immediately following the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.