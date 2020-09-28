1/1
Dennis Hille
Burlington - Dennis C. Hille, 60, of Burlington, KY, passed away suddenly on September 26, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Jeanne Hille. His wife, children, and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He treasured his faith in God. He enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball, basketball, and wallyball. Dennis loved being outdoors and working in his yard. He had a fun, goofy sense of humor. He was a handyman and could fix just about anything. He was known for his charity and always offered to lend a helping hand. He was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Iris Hille, his father-in-law: George C. VandeRyt, and his brother-in-laws: Richard VandeRyt and Chuck Horton. Dennis is survived by his loving wife: Jeanne Hille (nee: VandeRyt), his beloved children: Robert (Amanda) Hille, Aubrey (Bobby) Uhlenbrock, Teresa (Ryan) Collier, Andrew (Lauren) Hille, and Daniel Hille, 14 cherished grandchildren, siblings: Wesley (Connie) Hille, Vicky Horton, Barbara (Bruce) Fairbairn, mother-in-law: Doris (Victor) Ritze, his in-laws: Angela Schmidt, George L. (Michelle) VandeRyt, Mary (Joseph) Kunkel, Karen (Jeff W.) VandeRyt, Julie (Dan) Burwinkel, Rose (Mike V.) Kuebler, and John (Jessica) VandeRyt, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held for Dennis on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. The Rosary will be recited on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Gertrude the Great Roman Catholic Church, 4900 Rialto Road, West Chester, OH 45069. Following the Rosary a Requiem High Mass will be offered at the Church. Dennis will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH following the Requiem Mass. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Gertrude the Great Roman Catholic Church at 4900 Rialto Road, West Chester, OH 45069 in Dennis' Honor.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 28 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
