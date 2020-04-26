|
|
Dennis J Binder
Cincinnati - Binder, Dennis J., devoted husband of 53 years to Irene (nee Schiller) Binder, loving father of Jay (Teresa) Binder, Cindy (Paul) Needham, Molly (Aaron) Edge, and cherished grandfather of Allison, Madeline, Sophia, Simon, Lindsay, Linus, and Liam. Dear brother of Barry Binder, Tim Binder, Jeanne Donohue, Patty Berg, Juli Moore and the late Mary Jo Fuchs. Dennis was an active volunteer at Right to Life, Mercy St. John's Center and St. Antoninus Parish. Passed away surrounded by family April 25, 2020 at the age of 76. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Antoninus Church. Remembrances may be made to St. Antoninus (Athletic Club) 1500 Linneman Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238.www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020