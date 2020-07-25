1/1
Dennis Joseph Barron
Dennis Joseph Barron

- - Beloved husband of Mary Rae (nee Loesch) Barron for 60 years, passed away July 22, 2020, at the age of 89. Devoted father of Dennis P. (Connie), Gregory, Emily (Ryan) Reeder, Elizabeth (Douglas) Kiley and Eileen (Brian) Fortin. Cherished grandfather of Kristen, Katherine Sidwell (Ryan), Barron and Calvin Reeder; John Paul, Margaret and Quinn Kiley; and Josephine Fortin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Gertrude Barron, and his sister, Rosemary Comerford. Proud alumnus of Elder High School, Xavier University and the University of Michigan Law School. Following his service in the U.S. Army, Dennis dedicated his life to the practice of law for more than 50 years with Frost Brown Todd LLC. He was a champion of Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries, celebrating 50+ years of service on the Board of Directors. His commitment and compassion made a lasting impact on the lives of more than 50,000 individuals with disabilities and our nation's veterans. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries, 10600 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Condolences may be shared online at dennisgeorgefunerals.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
