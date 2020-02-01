Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Kadle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Kadle

Add a Memory
Dennis Kadle Obituary
Dennis Kadle

Batavia - Dennis James Kadle, age 67, a resident of Batavia, passed away January 28, 2020. Dennis was the loving husband of the late Kwi Yun Kim, cherished father of Mathew Kadle (Sandi), devoted grandfather of Oliver and Nari, dear brother of Dale Kadle (Kathy) and the late Kay Kadle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Janet and James Kadle. Dennis was a beloved father, husband, neighbor and brother always and forever. He never knew a stranger and was a friend to all. Family and friends are invited to a visitation Saturday, February 8 from 9-10 AM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. Funeral service will follow at 10 AM. Military honors will be performed at the funeral home following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to Honor Flight at honorflight.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -