Dennis Kadle
Batavia - Dennis James Kadle, age 67, a resident of Batavia, passed away January 28, 2020. Dennis was the loving husband of the late Kwi Yun Kim, cherished father of Mathew Kadle (Sandi), devoted grandfather of Oliver and Nari, dear brother of Dale Kadle (Kathy) and the late Kay Kadle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Janet and James Kadle. Dennis was a beloved father, husband, neighbor and brother always and forever. He never knew a stranger and was a friend to all. Family and friends are invited to a visitation Saturday, February 8 from 9-10 AM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. Funeral service will follow at 10 AM. Military honors will be performed at the funeral home following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to Honor Flight at honorflight.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020