Ft. Thomas - Dennis Kevin McCarthy was born on November 25, 1941 in Ironton, Ohio to John and Lucille (nee Morgan) McCarthy. Dennis spent his childhood in Ironton, OH, Oak Ridge, TN, Cincinnati and Zanesville, OH. He graduated from Zanesville High School. Dennis moved and raised his family in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. He graduated from University of Cincinnati in 1965 with a Bachelors degree in History. He continued his education at Salmon B. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University with Juris Doctorate in 1973. Dennis was a US veteran serving in the Army Reserve. He worked with P&G, USI, Post Office, IRS, Private Law, Public Defender Hamilton County, Ohio and most importantly retired at the age of 74 as the "hardest working guy I knew." Dennis was a member of the Democratic Mens Club. He enjoyed traveling especially to Paris, history, reading, museums, art, good food, being an avid bicycle rider, having a good time, an aspiring sailor and spending time with his family most importantly. Dennis is the beloved husband for 53 years to Nola (nee McNally) McCarthy. Devoted father of Kevin (Diane) McCarthy, Elizabeth McCarthy and Amy (Joe) Kline. Dear brother of Tim (Cindy) McCarthy and Marianne McCarthy. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the age 77. Memorial visitation will be on Sunday (March 24) from 2:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Muehlenkamp- Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., (Ft. Thomas). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or Brighton Center, 741 Central Ave, Newport, KY 41071. Special condolences may be expressed at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019