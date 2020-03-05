|
|
Dennis L. Matthey
Delhi - Beloved husband of 46 years to Deborah (nee Hoefer), loving step-father of Michael (Diane Volt) Burke, grandfather of Rylei, brother-in-law of Barbara Jean Hoefer and the late Arthur Kenneth Hoefer, loving son of the late Donald and Ruth Matthey and son-in-law of the late Harvey and Catherine Hoefer. Dennis grew up in Sedamsville and loved his job at Queen City Metro for 21 years and all of his fellow coworkers. Passed away March 3, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, March 9th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 5-7PM. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, March 10th, St. Dominic Church at 10AM. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020